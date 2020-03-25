Coronavirus: Kentish Belle micropub boss offers delivery service

A micropub boss says he won’t go down without a fight after the government clampdown on entertainment establishments.

The micropub landlord hoping to keep his customers happy with a new style of service. Picture: Nicholas Hair The micropub landlord hoping to keep his customers happy with a new style of service. Picture: Nicholas Hair

The landlord said the closure order has hit everyone hard, but he is determined to make the best of it.

Nicholas Hair runs the Kentish Belle, along Pickford Lane, Bexleyheath.

He said he has now held nothing back in his fight for survival with the opening of two “collection bays’” to the rear of the premises and created an online order and delivery service.

The Kentish Belle is famous as London’s Campaign for Real Ale Cider Pub of the Year and its community focus

Nicholas said it counts for nothing if the pub industry is decimated.

He said: “For a few weeks we’ve been waiting for the call to close. We had prepared for it and saw our customer habits change.

“Beer sales stayed buoyant with people choosing to still come in and support us. Some exercised social distancing so came in during lunchtimes instead and some had to stay away in case their partners or children were at risk. It’s been a sad time.

“But we had everything in place from opening to be able to operate an online store, and that has been exceptional.”

He said they did their first deliveries on Sunday and sold something like 80 pints of beer and cider, some gift boxes and even did a Mothers’ Day run for one family.

He said: “It makes us so proud.”

The Kentish Belle’s online store, at thekentishbelle.co.uk has also offered up ‘Belle Bonds’, where people can buy £10 multiples and they’ll be worth £12 when they come back in the summer.

Nicholas said: “We aren’t in the sort of desperate situation bigger, tenanted pubs are in but we are heartened by that community support.”

Customers can order online an array of beers by keeping an eye on Twitter and Facebook to see what’s available in draught format for two and four-pint containers. No cash sales, but the orders can be delivered or collected.

The Kentish Belle is open for drink take-outs in the afternoons into early evenings.