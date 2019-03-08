Curious residents prompt storage company in Klinger building to have open day

The distinctive building. Picture: Titan Storage Solutions Archant

As a tourist attraction, the Klinger building in Sidcup is not quite on the level of Britain's many stately homes, but it seems there is a secret passion among many people to get inside.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

It used to be home to a major engineering company, Richard Klinger Ltd. Picture: Titan Storage Solutions It used to be home to a major engineering company, Richard Klinger Ltd. Picture: Titan Storage Solutions

It has now become a self-storage company, but it appears even that has not put off visitors to the distinctive looking building.

Dan O'Sullivan is area manager for Titan Storage Solutions, and it dawned on him that it could be a popular idea to throw the doors open to all those who are curious about the place.

He said: "I oversee the day to day management of Titan Storage Solutions.

"I'm delighted to announce on September 30 we will be opening our new store in Sidcup.

The Klinger building will be open to the public. Picture: Titan Storage Solutions The Klinger building will be open to the public. Picture: Titan Storage Solutions

You may also want to watch:

"It is sited inside the old Klinger building, which is an iconic building in the local area because it is a listed building and located on the main road with an unmistakable appearance.

"Since our contractors have restored the facade a number of local residents have taken time to attend the site to take pictures and speak to the contractors about what the building will be used for and to congratulate the builders on the work they have done to restore this local building.

"It has all been derelict for a number of years so the residents are grateful that its appearance has now been significantly improved and is once again part of the community.

It used to be home to a major engineering company, Richard Klinger Ltd. Picture: Titan Storage Solutions It used to be home to a major engineering company, Richard Klinger Ltd. Picture: Titan Storage Solutions

"We also received requests from locals on social media platforms asking if they would be able to have a tour around the inside of the building when we are open - this is despite them not having a need for the service we will be offering, they are simply interested due to the history of the Klinger building.

"So we decided to do an open day to give local residents and others the opportunity to have a look around the restored building on September 30 between 10am and 6.30pm."

Some of the 1937 Richard Klinger Ltd engineering building was recently taken down, but the Grade II listed clock tower and wings were kept.