Bexley's Koby Adom named as one of Britain's most innovative film directors

A Bexley film director has been named as one of just 25 of the most innovative in the industry.

Koby Adom is a writer and director and has now been spotlighted in a list of 25 innovative filmmakers and craftspeople released by Film London, the capital's screen industries agency.

The inaugural list of what are being called Lodestars was announced during an event at h Club London.

With lodestars known for their inspiration and guidance, the list celebrates directors, writers, producers, cast members, heads of department and behind the scenes talent who shine with outstanding creativity or craftsmanship, who are tipped to guide future works within the industry.

Koby was selected from over 700 people who worked with Film London over the past three years.

The British-Ghanaian film maker graduated from the London Film School in 2016 after shooting his graduation film House Girl in Accra, Ghana.

House Girl raised over £10,000 on Kick starter and screened at film festivals around the world, most notably the BAFTA-qualifying London Short Film Festival and the prestigious Africa International Film Festival in Lagos, Nigeria.

Since then, Koby has gone on to build his profile in the industry and is currently directing a new television series adapted from Malorie Blackmans Noughts and Crosses book for the BBC, and he was the recipient of the John Brabourne Award which awarded him funding towards developing his first feature, SE28.

He is currently shadowing on Netflix's Top Boy and also shooting second unit for the production whilst continuing to develop his feature and a series based on House Girl shot on location in West Africa.

Adrian Wootton, chief executive of Film London and the British Film Commission, said: “London holds a reputation of being a centre for world-class talent and technical expertise, and at Film London we are privileged to work with so many varied, ever-passionate and extremely innovative filmmakers and creative talent year on year, across all areas of our industry. I am extremely excited by the capabilities and opportunities that await Koby and am delighted to recognise and celebrate his achievements in this way.”