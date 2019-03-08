A Thamesmead doctors’ surgery as Outstanding by medical watchdog

Lakeside Medical Practice celebrates its Outstanding rating from watchdogs. Picture: Lakeside Medical Practice Archant

A medical practice is celebrating the news that it has been rated as Outstanding by watchdogs.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The staff at Lakeside Medical Practice, Yarnton Way, Thamesmead said the Care Quality Commission grade means their hard work is paying off.

Inspectors commended them for providing effective care and treatment and said they received “consistently positive” feedback from patients.

The practice was also praised for providing “outstanding” services to families and children, older people and to people whose circumstances may make them vulnerable.

This includes forming a partnership with a local charity and a housing association, called Positive Steps Thamesmead, which provides a very wide range of social prescribing and gives support to both patients and non-patients in areas such as housing immigration and debt.

Plus it provided drinks and snacks for homeless patients, inviting them to sit inside - away from extreme weather – and allowing them to charge their mobile telephones at the surgery.

And Lakeside uses technology innovatively, including placing a tablet computer in reception so patients could contact their GP or access other electronic practice services. The practice had also obtained tablet computers for two homes for elderly patients to improve communication.

And finally, it set up a sexual health clinic in direct response to the lack of such provision in the area, which is open to patients and non-patients alike.

The inspectors said “the culture of the practice and the way it was led and managed drove the delivery and improvement of high-quality, person-centred care”.

Dr Prem Anand has practised at Lakeside for almost 30 years, and said: “More importantly, we are grateful to our patients for using our services.

“The Outstanding rating recognises what we already know about Lakeside’s staff and Lakeside’s patients: that everyone at Lakeside will go the extra mile to ensure NHS services are the best they can be.”

And patient Kim Teasdale added: “The practice is situated in an area with higher than average level of deprivation, and among the practice’s population group, the number of young families with children were roughly 50per cent above the national average.”