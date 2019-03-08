Last call to enter business awards

Calling all Bexley businesses, this is your last call to enter the prestigious annual Bexley Business Excellence Awards.

As media partner, the Bexley Times is supporting the event.

Wright Eyecare is shortlisted for the unique Love Your Local

Business award category, having won the local Love Sidcup competition.

Now other businesses need to beat the entry deadline for the 7th annual Awards on March 15.

Many have registered to apply, but have until 5pm Friday to complete an entry.

Urging firms not to miss the boat, Councillor Louie French, deputy council leader and cabinet member for growth, said: “The range of award categories provides an opportunity for entries from a wide range of businesses. Entering the awards is an unrivalled opportunity for local businesses to raise their profile and grow their networks. Attending the gala dinner and awards ceremony is also the ideal way to celebrate a successful year.”

Entrants can enter up to three of the awards categories, with the exception of Business of the Year.

One firm already shortlisted in the unique new Love Your Local Business category are Wright Eyecare who won their local Love Sidcup qualifying competition to go through to the next round.

Spokesman Kelly Wright said: “The team and I are absolutely thrilled to have won Love Sidcup competition - what makes it even more special is the fact that our clients have voted for us. We are very excited to have been short listed for the Love Your Local Business category and are looking forward to the awards dinner in June.”

The winners will be announced at a dinner and ceremony.

The categories are Commitment to Customer Service, Best New Business, Business Entrepreneur of the Year, Food and Beverage Award, Love your Local Business, Best SME, Best Employer, Best Charity or Social Enterprise, Business Commitment to Education and Skills, Made or Assembled in Bexley, Contribution to the Community, Tech Innovation of the Year, and Business of the Year.

The Bexley Business Excellence Awards is free to enter and open to businesses of all sizes and across all sectors in the borough.

Enter at www.bexleyawards.co.uk