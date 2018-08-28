Bexley’s Lavender Hills band release new single

Lavender Hills mob's single is unhappy with Brexit. Photo: Melanie Alder Archant

The Lavender Hills mob from Bexley are continuing their attack on the music charts with a new single while taking a pop at politicians.

As Britain is thrown into political disarray over Brexit the local four-piece say they have had enough of all the rubbish emerging from the Commons.

Their new single, called Who’s Talking, questions the veracity of information we are all being given by our rulers and wonders about its wisdom.

The band is made up of Luke Speirs on lead vocals; Adrian Morat on lead guitar; bassist Beaumont Chivers; and on drums Joe Gunstone.

Bexley-born Beaumont, 24, has played in local bands for a decade.

He told us: “In that time, we have built up some good contacts in both Kent and London.

“I still work as a quantity surveyor in central London, but I am focusing on the music.

“We all met through the website ‘join my band’. After a number of seriously bad auditions, all four of us found each other in 2016.”

He said they perform whenever they can around London, including The Monarch in Camden, The Borderline and Hoxton Square Bar and Kitchen.

When asked if the new single is a reflection on how people are feeling about the current political state of Britain, Beaumont said: “Yes, the song was intended to be a metaphor as to the relationship between two people depicted against the current political climate within the UK.

“The nonsense of the science behind it and that fact no one really knows what they are talking about with Brexit – the phrase ‘lock up your tongue’, repeated in the lyric, is aimed at exactly those who don’t really know what it all means. But this can also include all of us to a degree.

“We believe Who’s Talking is a powerful statement which we think applies to everyone in these conflicting situations, more action less talk is what not only we believe, but I feel most of the country too.

“Music is often a great way of making political points – it has been done throughout the ages, and we are no different.”

Looking at the rest of the band, Luke, 23, is from Essex, and is working in a call centre by day and pursuing the music dream by night.

He said: “I have played in a succession of bands over the past five years with appearances on various radio stations and features with the BBC.

“In the last two years, I have fronted Lavender Hills. I have been told my lyrics are witty thanks to my dry sense of humour.”

Adrian, 27, is a French Swiss national living with Beaumont in Bexley.

He said: “It is here where we compose our music in the spare bedroom.

“I have played with various bands in Switzerland and London, with influences from Muse and Radiohead.”

Joe, 27, from Croydon, a salesman, said: “I am passionate about 90s Brit pop music and the more psychedelic sounds of the Stone Roses, Oasis and the Happy Mondays.”

Beaumont said of their name: “We rehearse in an underground studio on Lavender Hill, Clapham Junction. One evening, a one-eyed drunk burst in, demanding a guest spot with the Lavender Hills mob.

“The name was born thereafter.

“It was great when we released our first and well-received Hands Down Now EP in April 2017.

“We started to heavily gig everywhere to promote the EP and built up a bit of a hard-core following.

“They have also become known as the Lavender Hill Mob or even The Lavs.”

Throughout 2017 and 2018, they played a succession of London venues including 93 Feet East, The Dublin Castle, Proud Camden, Spice of Life, Camden Assembly, Water Rats and a prestigious gig at Brixton JAMM.

Beaumont said: “Now the band is now embarking on a release campaign as the new single comes out.”

Catch up with the Lavender Hills lads at www.facebook.com/lavenderhillsband