Bexley undertaker calls on everyone to light a candle on Thursday in memory of coronavirus victims

PUBLISHED: 07:00 07 April 2020

Matthew says we should all show solidarity with Covid-19 victims by lighting a candle. Picture: Matthew Uden

Archant

The public reaction to calls for rounds of clapping on doorsteps to support NHS workers and other key workers has prompted plans for a similar show of compassion for the victims of the virus.

A Bexley funeral director is asking everyone to join them in lighting a candle on Thursday April 9 at 8.10pm for those that have died during this pandemic and to show support to those that cannot attend their love one’s funeral and are grieving alone.

Matthew Uden, of W. Uden & Sons, said: “A funeral with a couple, or in the case of many victims of the coronavirus victims, no mourners is absolutely heartbreaking.

“Keeping a two metre distance from the families that we are caring for in their time of need, and having to say no when we cannot meet all of their wishes is one of the hardest tasks I have had to deal with during my time as a funeral director.

“Every day we hear of the death toll numbers; these aren’t just figures though, they are someone’s mother, father or child.

“This virus has taken the world that we knew and temporarily changed it.

“As funeral directors we are dealing with the harsh reality of the social isolation and lockdown with the current government advice about funeral attendance.

“We feel heartbroken for families that have not been able to attend their loved ones’ final goodbyes and have had to grieve alone.

“Last week we praised and thanked the amazing heroes at the NHS by clapping in the streets, so this week I’m asking you all to join us after we have been out to show our appreciation to the NHS to take a moment to light a candle to say goodbye to those that are no longer with us and show support to all of their families.

“We will be going live with a few short words on our Facebook Page just before 8.10pm and we’d like to invite everyone to join us, or indeed light a candle on their own.”

W Uden & Sons has branches in Eltham, Bexleyheath, Sidcup, Petts Wood and Biggin Hill.

The count for positive tests for Covid-19 has passed 240 in Bexley so sticking with all the advice is vital. Everyone must stay at home and go outside only to buy food or medicine or to go to work if you cannot work from home.

If you go out, stay two metres (6ft 6ins) away from other people.

