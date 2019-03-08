Bromley and Bexley finalists in the first Asian Foods Awards

The Mahan is among the finalists of the Asian food awards. Picture: Google Archant

The finalists for the first London Asian Foods Awards have been announced, and several are in Bromley and Bexley.

Now it is down to the public to vote for their favourites in all the categories with the winners being announced later this year.

In the South East region, finalists in Bromley are Cinnamon Culture, Plaistow Lane; Pink Garlic, Chatterton Road; Yasmin Restaurant, Hastings Road and Suruchi, Bromley Road. Finalists in Bexley are Saggor Tandoori Restaurant, Blendon Road; Baltizer, Mill Row; Saffron Indian Diner, Sherwood Park Avenue, Sidcup; and Masala Inn, Broadway, Bexleyheath.

In the Asian Fusion Restaurant of the Year category, are Joy Kitchen, High Street, Orpington,.

The Mahan Finest Indian Takeaway, Summerhouse Drive, Bexley appears in the 5 Star Indian Takeaway of the Year category.

Mahan boss Jakir Bahar said: "We have won a few awards. We serve the freshest and best food around and have brilliant chefs.

"We take pride in what we produce for our community and are proud to have made these finals."

The London Asian Food Awards 2019 are organised by Oceanic Consulting.

CEO Irfan Younis said "All finalists should feel proud to be recognised for their talent at the first event of its kind. They bring much joy and entertainment through delicious food which represents London's rich culture and heritage.

"These awards honour those who give their all to deliver outstanding services and open the doors to Asia's kitchen. We wish all our finalists the very best of luck and are looking forward to a great night of celebration."

They said the finals will be an evening that is determined to reward hard-working individuals who promote Asian cuisine and connect communities through food and culture.

The night will showcase the creativity, taste and broad flavour fuelling the London Asian Food industry.

Categories include Japanese Restaurant of the year, Outstanding Indian Restaurant and Asian Fusion Restaurant of the year.

With 13 years of experience, Oceanic Consulting say they host annual award ceremonies in major English, Scottish and Irish cities.

The final will be held at the Holiday Inn Brentford Lock Hotel on Monday, October 7.