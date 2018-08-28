Marathon siblings raise cash for Sidcup cancer mum

A brother and sister are taking on the London Marathon to raise cash for cancer research after their mother was struck down.

The Sidcup siblings were devastated when their mother developed an aggressive brain tumour.

Gemma and James Hayes say they want to raise £10,000 for the Brain Tumour Research charity in honour of their mum, Carol during the iconic April race.

Last February she was found to have a glioblastoma multiforme known as GBM.

Carol, 56, was walking to her job as a court clerk at the Old Bailey when she lost peripheral vision on one side.

Scans sent to King’s College Hospital spotted the tumour and two weeks later, the mum-of-two was in surgery. Since then, Carol has undergone radiotherapy, chemotherapy and a second operation.

Gemma, a doctor at London Bridge Hospital, said: “Mum has had an extremely tough year but she remains positive and never complains about anything. She is a real inspiration to a lot of people, including me and James.

“It is really hard for us to watch her go through something so life-changing. Since her diagnosis, we have come to realise how severely underfunded research into brain tumours is, and we want to do something to change this.”

Barclays banker James added: “This will be a huge challenge for us but we are very determined and will train very hard. Seeing my mum go through all of this and remaining so strong and positive has been so inspirational to me and I am so very proud of her.

“Our whole family is determined to make a difference and raise as much money and awareness as possible to support research into brain tumours. My dad, Gary, is raising money on his Facebook and Gemma and I want to raise £10,000 through the London Marathon.”

Janice Wright, spokesman for Brain Tumour Research, said: “For too long brain tumours have been a neglected cancer and we cannot allow this situation to continue.”

The charity is calling for an annual spend of £35m in order to improve survival rates and patient outcomes.

Help Gemma and James by going to https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/carolhayesfund