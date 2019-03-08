London Rivers Week launching in Bexley

London Rivers Week is being launched in Bexley tomorrow, Saturday, May 25.

The popular event is being unveiled at Birchmere Lake, Thamesmead which is pioneering cutting-edge so-called rewilding technology.

The location is already well known as one used in several television productions and movies.

The organisers said they are showcasing a new greening technology which is helping "green the grey" across London.

Activities include angling demonstrations, using sunlight to make cyanotype photographs, a live fish tank, mini-beast hunting, citizen science workshops, making art using natural materials and even helping design new homes for wildlife in London.

GLA environment committee chairwoman Caroline Russell is attending, along with "wet wipe art activist" Kath Lovett who will be showcasing a patchwork made entirely from used wet wipes found on the Thames foreshore and encouraging people to embroider it.

The event is the launch of London Rivers Week which celebrates the fact that there are more than 600km of waterway running through the capital, the same distance between Brighton and Edinburgh.

London Rivers Week is a chance for Londoners to explore the canals, rivers and lakes across greater London with loads of free events going on including walks, talks, films, exhibitions, canoeing, citizen science and family events.

The organisers said: "Where London's rivers have been restored and rewilded, they help us in lots of ways: provide homes for wildlife, soak up flood water, filter pollution and give us a space to unwind from the stress of city life."

For more information on events during London Rivers Week, visit thames21.org.uk/london-rivers-week-events-2019/

London Rivers Week launches beside the rewilded lake in Thamesmead between noon and 2pm.