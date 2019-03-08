Search

Lord Sawyer visits Belvedere schools

PUBLISHED: 07:00 02 October 2019

Lord Sawyer spent time with staff and students. Picture: Belvedere School

Archant

Labour peer Lord Sawyer came to Belvedere to visit two schools.

The children and staff of Belvedere Infant and Belvedere Junior school opened their doors to the Labour trade unionist.

Upon his arrival, Lord Sawyer was welcomed by a performance from a steel drum band put together by Year 6 children before classes from both the infants and juniors sang a Bruno Mars song together.

Lord Sawyer was given a tour of both schools by Laura Williams, the head of Belvedere Infant School and Jennifer Francis, head of Belvedere Junior School, plus Karen Lindridge, one of The Pioneer Academy's regional directors.

Throughout his time at the two schools, Lord Sawyer mentioned how impressed he was at the quality of learning and the standard of work the children were producing.

At the conclusion of the extensive and in-depth tour of the classrooms and facilities, he said the cohesive way education was progressed for the children was particularly impressive.

The school said Lord Sawyer spoke with the children and staff and hear a group of Year 6 students sharing their writing based on characters from their class text and he spent time with the newly appointed head girl and boy to share their experiences of democracy.

Lord Sawyer added: "These are two great schools where both the staff and pupils are working as a team to produce outstanding education for their local communities. I have thoroughly enjoyed my visit."

At the end of the visit, Karen Lindridge said: "This has been such a fantastic opportunity for both of our schools. We are all thrilled that we can now really work together as a partnership and one community to ensure that all our children get the best education.

"Laura Williams and Jennifer Francis already have such a good working relationship. We are all extremely proud to have welcomed such an important guest to our community and to be recognised for all that we do."

Lord Sawyer was general secretary of the Labour Party from 1994 to 1998 and chairman of the Labour Party from 1990 to 1991.

