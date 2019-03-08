M25 killer Kenneth Noye to be released from prison

Kenneth Noye grew up in Bexleyheath. Picture: PA PA Archive/Press Association Images

Bexleyheath-born road rage killer Kenneth Noye, who murdered a Dartford electrician after a fight on the M25 in 1996, is to be released from prison after a parole board panel concluded he was "suitable for return to the community".

The 71-year-old, who is currently in Standford Hill open prison in Kent, was jailed for life with a minimum term of 16 years in 2000.

He stabbed 21-year-old Stephen Cameron to death on a slip road to the M25 in Swanley, Kent, in 1996, in front of Mr Cameron's 17-year-old fiancee.

Noye then went on the run to Spain, claiming he could not get a fair trial in the UK, before he was extradited back to Britain and convicted.

The parole board's decision read: "After considering the circumstances of his offending, the progress made while in custody and the evidence presented at the hearing, the panel was satisfied that Mr Noye met the test for release and was suitable for return to the community."

Noye had previously been acquitted by a jury after stabbing an undercover police officer to death in 1985.

He found DC John Fordham camouflaged in his garden after his dogs barked, and said he had stabbed him in self-defence.

The following year he was jailed for handling stolen goods - namely gold from the 1983 Brinks Mat heist near Heathrow Airport.

The parole board's risk assessment of Noye said: "The professional witnesses were all of the view that Mr Noye had addressed his risk factors appropriately and had reduced his risk to the public to a level at which, with a robust risk management plan in place, it would be manageable safely in the community.

"The panel noted a number of protective factors (i.e. factors likely to reduce risk) including Mr Noye's current proven ability to control his emotions, his clear life goals, his relationships, and his proven ability to work with professionals and accept advice when it is needed.

"The panel carefully examined the release and risk management plan provided by Mr Noye's probation officer and weighed its proposals against assessed risks. The plan included a requirement to reside at a designated address and very close monitoring of Mr Noye's situation and behaviour, including strict limitations on his contacts, movements and activities.

"The panel was satisfied that this plan was sufficiently robust to enable Mr Noye's risk to be managed safely in the community."