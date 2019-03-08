Search

M25 killer Kenneth Noye to go before parole board

PUBLISHED: 07:00 22 May 2019

Kenneth Noye grew up in Bexleyheath. Picture: PA

Kenneth Noye grew up in Bexleyheath. Picture: PA

PA Archive/Press Association Images

Bexleyheath-born road-rage killer Kenneth Noye, who killed a 21-year-old Dartford electrician in a brutal attack on the M25, will learn this week if he can be released from jail.

The 71-year-old, who is currently in Standford Hill open prison in Kent, was jailed for life with a minimum term of 16 years in 2000.

He stabbed 21-year-old Stephen Cameron to death on a slip road to the M25 in Swanley, Kent, in 1996, in front of Mr Cameron's 17-year-old fiancee.

Noye then went on the run to Spain, claiming he could not get a fair trial in the UK, before he was extradited back to Britain and convicted.

If the Parole Board decides that Noye is suitable for release after a hearing on Wednesday, he will be released within around three months, the Sun reported.

Mr Cameron's father, Ken, told the newspaper: "All we ever wanted was justice. Life should mean life for him. The only way Noye should be allowed out is in a wooden box."

Noye had previously been acquitted by a jury after stabbing an undercover police officer to death in 1985.

He found DC John Fordham camouflaged in his garden after his dogs barked, and said he had stabbed him in self-defence.

The following year he was jailed for handling stolen goods - namely gold from the 1983 Brinks Mat heist near Heathrow Airport.

A spokeswoman for the Parole Board said: "An oral hearing has been listed for the parole review of Kenneth Noye and is scheduled to take place this month.

"A panel of the Parole Board will consider a range of evidence before making its decision. This will be done with great care and with public safety the number one priority."

