Thamesmead Community market bake sale for Macmillan

PUBLISHED: 17:01 25 September 2019

The Friday bake sale will raise vital cash for the cancer charity. Picture: Peabody

Archant

The Thamesmead community market is hosting bake sale for Macmillan Cancer Support on Friday, September 27.

It is being held at Peabody's Thamesmead Information Hub.

The housing association, which has revamped and reopened the 1960s Yarnton Way building, is asking local people to come along and help them raise money for the cancer charity. The hub space, which is used for exhibitions and community events, also hosts Thamesmead's community archive as well as Peabody offices.

It is now a regular base for the Thamesmead community market, which has a range of stalls showcasing local businesses, and which attracted more than 200 people when it launched last year. It is organised by resident, Catherine Molnar, with help from the Peabody Community Fund and Made in Thamesmead - Peabody's enterprise programme to support and help people grow their businesses.

The programme has been set up as a platform for the business community within Thamesmead and the surrounding areas to promote their businesses, advertise upcoming events, share their ideas, news, interesting stories and to provide a business support network.

The bake sale will be at the hub from 9am until 1pm on Friday.

Last year, Peabody helped Macmillan raise more than £26million to help provide vital services that support people who are living or affected by cancer in the UK, and this year the housing association hopes to help them raise more.

For information on the Thamesmead's Community Fund, the Made in Thamesmead programme, or get involved with this week's bake sale visit www.thamesmeadnow.org.uk

