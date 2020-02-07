Search

Advanced search

Murder investigation launched after man from Erith dies in hospital

PUBLISHED: 17:00 07 February 2020

Marc Allen has died in hospital. Picture: Met Police

Marc Allen has died in hospital. Picture: Met Police

Archant

A murder investigation has been launched after a man attacked for challenging a suspected car thief died in hospital.

Marc Allen, from Erith, died a month after he was beaten into a coma.

Police were called just before 3am on December 29 to reports of an injured man in Peareswood Road, Erith.

The 51-year-old was taken to Kings College Hospital with head injuries.

He remained in a coma for the next month, and on Wednesday, January 29 died from his injuries.

His next of kin have been informed. A post-mortem examination will be held in due course.

You may also want to watch:

Detectives believe that on the night of the incident, Mr Allen came out of his home to remonstrate with a man who was attempting to steal his car from his driveway.

The suspect was inside the vehicle and it is understood that he deliberately drove towards Mr Allen, hitting him and forcing him over the top of the car.

The suspect then left the scene in the car, leaving Mr Allen lying in the driveway.

On December 31, the grey Mercedes GLA was recovered from the Poplar area of east London. Officers believe that immediately after the incident, it was left in the vicinity of Bronze Age Way, Erith for several hours.

On Friday, February 7, a 27-year-old man was arrested in Poplar on suspicion of murder and burglary. He was taken into custody, where he remains.

Det Insp Jason Fitzpatrick said: "Our enquiries are ongoing to try and establish how the suspect gained access to the keys for the vehicle and at this time I would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or subsequently saw the car being driven in the area to come forward."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Specialist Crime South on 020 8721 4622. To remain anonymous call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111/ visiting crimestoppers-uk.org

Most Read

Network Rail warns of Barnehurst line closure this month for landslip works

Network Rail is closing a stretch of track at Barnehurst to allow retaining walls to be built to help hold back the fairly regular landslips. Picture: Network Rail

See DLR extension plans for Thamesmead and Abbey Wood

The DLR could be extended to Abbey Wood. Picture: TfL

Controversial plan to build homes on Old Farm Park in Sidcup approved by Bexley Council

The Old Farm Avenue entrance to Old Farm Park. Picture: Google

Views sought on future of 70 Pier Road, Erith

Have your say on the future of this historic building. Picture: Bexley Council

Plans revealed for Old Park Farm, Sidcup

Cllr Teresa O'Neill with (left to right) Cllr Peter Craske, Michael Hill, of BexleyCo Homes; Cllr James Hunt, deputy mayor of Bexley; and Daren Moseley of United Living. Picture: Steve Hickey

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Network Rail warns of Barnehurst line closure this month for landslip works

Network Rail is closing a stretch of track at Barnehurst to allow retaining walls to be built to help hold back the fairly regular landslips. Picture: Network Rail

See DLR extension plans for Thamesmead and Abbey Wood

The DLR could be extended to Abbey Wood. Picture: TfL

Controversial plan to build homes on Old Farm Park in Sidcup approved by Bexley Council

The Old Farm Avenue entrance to Old Farm Park. Picture: Google

Views sought on future of 70 Pier Road, Erith

Have your say on the future of this historic building. Picture: Bexley Council

Plans revealed for Old Park Farm, Sidcup

Cllr Teresa O'Neill with (left to right) Cllr Peter Craske, Michael Hill, of BexleyCo Homes; Cllr James Hunt, deputy mayor of Bexley; and Daren Moseley of United Living. Picture: Steve Hickey

Latest from the Bexley Times

Murder investigation launched after man from Erith dies in hospital

Marc Allen has died in hospital. Picture: Met Police

Dartford Crossing: Warning to motorists of high winds on Sunday

Dartford Crossing. Picture: PA

Take on our Friday pub quiz!

Take part in our Friday quiz. Picture: Yui Mok/PA

Bromley and Bexley residents consulted about transport plans for south east

Increased bus and rail travel would cut down on climate changing pollution, says Transport for the South East. Picture: TfSE

Yellow weather warning issued for London as Storm Ciara ‘barges’ into the UK

A yellow weather warning has been issued by the Met Office ahead of Storm Ciara's arrival in the UK. Picture: Ken Mears
Drive 24