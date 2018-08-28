Man dies in Thamesmead flat fire

A man died after a fire broke out at a Thamesmead flat last week.

A London Fire Brigade spokesman confirmed that four fire engines and around 25 firefighters were called to a flat fire in Goldcrest Close in Thamesmead on Friday, December 28.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus brought one man out of the affected flat. Sadly the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fire crews led one man and two women from neighbouring flats.

They were all uninjured.

The brigade was called to the scene at 6.04am and the fire was under control by 7.40am.

Firefighters from Plumstead, Erith and Bexley fire stations attended the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.