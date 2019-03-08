Search

McDonald's Crayford: Strike threatened over pay

PUBLISHED: 12:00 30 October 2019

The McDonald's restaurant in Crayford could be hit by strike action. Picture: Google

Archant

The McDonald's restaurant in Crayford is among six which could be hit by strike action next month.

The Bakers Food and Allied Workers' Union (BFAWU) said it has notified six McDonald's stores in London that a November 12 strike is part of an international day of action.

The union said it wants a new deal for workers including a £15 an hour wage, an end to youth rates, the choice of guaranteed hours of up to 40 hours a week; notice of shifts four weeks in advance, recognition of the Bakers Food and Allied Workers' Union, and to be treated with respect and dignity at work.

A spokesman for McDonald's said: "We are extremely disappointed that a very small number of our people in just a handful of our restaurants are considering industrial action.

"We believe only 13 people are involved across six restaurants, which is a tiny proportion of our 130,000 workforce. Their potential actions do not represent our people.

"We are committed to investing in our workforce, listening to and doing what is right by them.

"While it is unfortunate this may be taking place, it is encouraging that there has been a steady decrease in the already small numbers of our people previously balloted. In October 2018, when activity was last planned, ultimately none of our people actually took action.

"As a growing and successful organisation we, along with our franchisees, will continue to invest in our people and create quality jobs and opportunities for all. We regularly review pay and benefits to ensure we are rewarding our people, and we pay well above the government minimum wage.

"Our pay rates are extremely competitive within our industry and are ahead of many of our competitors.

"The BFAWU is calling for 40-hour guaranteed contracts, which is something we already offer - but has been chosen by very few of our people. With all given the choice, around 90 per cent of our employees have chosen to remain on flexible contracts, valuing the ability to work their shifts around their lives."

