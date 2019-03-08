Dancer Megan returns to Bexley roots to inspire next generation

Megan on stage with Rita Ora says anyone can follow in her dance steps. Picture: First Access Entertainment Archant

A professional dancer who has been on stage with some of the world's biggest stars has been back in Bexley to help train some new recruits to the world of showbiz.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Megan and her Bexley class take a breather. Picture: Megan Westpfel Megan and her Bexley class take a breather. Picture: Megan Westpfel

Megan Westpfel has toured and performed as a dancer for Kylie, Robbie Williams and Rita Ora, featured in the film Rocketman and performed for a live performance for The Greatest Showman.

But Megan has recently returned to her drama school, Bird in Sidcup, to inspire the latest students and tells us her story in the hope it may inspire others to follow.

Megan said: "I grew up in Joydens Wood and went to Old Bexley C of E Primary School.

"All my family live in either Bexley, Dartford or Sidcup.

Megan on stage with Rita Ora says anyone can follow in her dance steps. Picture: First Access Entertainment Megan on stage with Rita Ora says anyone can follow in her dance steps. Picture: First Access Entertainment

"I started dancing at Liz Burville Performing Arts at the age of three and stayed until I was 12.

"Then it was on to more training until I was 16 at Sapphire Dance in Dartford doing ballet, tap, modern, jazz, musical theatre and drama.

"I had the chance to join the touring cast of Annie the Musical as Mollie when they came to the Orchard Theatre. I did the show twice in different roles.

"As a kid I did pantomimes in Gravesend and at the Orchard Theatre and I did summer shows with my dance school in Sevenoaks at the Stag.

Megan and her Bexley class take a breather. Picture: Megan Westpfel Megan and her Bexley class take a breather. Picture: Megan Westpfel

"I went to secondary school at Hextable where I was encouraged to audition to study at The Place London School of Contemporary Dance CAT scheme. I succeeded and went there to study dance several times a week. There I intensely trained in contemporary and ballet.

"From 16, I was at Bird College of Performing Arts, Sidcup with a DADA scholarship. I studied for three years here and was trained hard and I rose to the challenge.

"It paid off as I was a valued dancer amongst the teachers and the guest choreographers we had. For the summer shows at the Orchard Theatre, I found myself in as many as 18 numbers."

You may also want to watch:

She signed to a musical theatre agency and her incredible careers took off.

From Hairspray in Macau to pantomime in Canterbury, more agencies took note.

Megan said: "Within six months of leaving college I had performed with Little Mix, Ella Henderson, Kiesza, and Charli XCX."

She has shared a stage with Gloria Gaynor, Hugh Jackman, Tinie Tempah, Kylie Minogue, Robbie Williams, Demi Lovato, Rita Ora and Cher, plus appeared in many musical award and talent shows like the Mobo, MTV, Brits, X-Factor, Britain's Got Talent, The Voice, and Comic Relief.

Plus there are a few adverts.

She said: "I have done all this with hard work and determination. There is no reason others can't follow in my footsteps.

"I am determined to keep going and inspire as many youngsters as I can.

"I have been out of college nearly six years now and have no plan of stopping.

"I have recently been invited to step back into Bird College to share my knowledge with the current students.

"It was such a full circle to be back on home turf being able to reflect on my career, what I have achieved and how hard I have work. The blood, sweat and tears have been paying off

"You don't need to be anyone special to succeed - you just need to have the right attitude and understand success takes hard work and patience.

"I want the teenagers today, and those younger, to see what I have done and know they can be the same.

"We are all people in the end, and if you want to do something, you have to get out there and make the world see you. Talent and enthusiasm is what it takes, and a tenacity to stick with it."

She added: "My future is to dance in America, develop more opportunities while exploring the world and grow my creativity as a choreographer."