T20: Milne delighted to help Kent past Hampshire

Adam Milne in bowling action for Kent (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Kent's Adam Milne was relieved to see them pip Hampshire in their Vitality Blast T20 clash on Sunday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Milne (3-21) and Hardus Viljoen (3-15) shared bowling honours as the visitors were dismissed for a modest 135.

But the Spitfires needed some late batting heroics from Milne, who hit two fours in his unbeaten 12 off four deliveries to seal a four-wicket win with one ball to spare.

Milne said: "We were pretty happy with the way we bowled, but we knew it would not be easy chasing because of a pitch that didn't make run-scoring that straightforward.

You may also want to watch:

"When I came in I just knew that I had to hit a couple of boundaries, and thankfully I did that and also got a couple of twos.

"I think it is a real positive for this team that we keep on finding a way to win. We haven't really played an amazing game yet, and we've scrapped our way through matches.

"Of course, we're really happy with the way we've started this competition but we've got another couple of tough away games to come later this week so we just want to keep on a roll."

Kent club captain Sam Billings, still in rehabilitation following a shoulder operation but hoping to play a part in Spitfires' T20 campaign at some stage, confirmed afterwards that all-rounder Grant Stewart has suffered a hamstring injury.

Hampshire off spinner Brad Taylor said: "It's very disheartening for us to lose against Kent by such a close margin for the second time, but we thought we were just a little light in terms of our total and it was a brilliant scrap by us in the field to take it so close in the end.

"The pitch was definitely more tricky than the last time we played here and the ball was slightly sticking in the surface which made it more difficult for the batsmen."