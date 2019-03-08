Cricket: Mixed emotions for Kent centurion Renshaw

Kent's Matt Renshaw in batting action (pic David Davies/PA) PA Wire/PA Images

Kent century-maker Matt Renshaw admitted to mixed emotions after his side’s Royal London One-Day Cup defeat against Sussex.

Renshaw hit 109 off 111 balls as Kent were dismissed for 298 at Beckenham, but it was never enough.

Sussex cruised to a seven-wicket win with 10 overs to spare thanks largely to opener Philip Salt, who hit 137 and put on 171 with Harry Finch (89) to take them to the brink of success.

And Renshaw said: “It was nice to score my first hundred for Kent but you don't want to lose games of cricket. It felt like we were very close to putting a big score on the board, but we lost wickets in key moments.

“That happens in cricket, we now have to bounce back in the next game and hopefully get a win on the board.”

Renshaw hit four sixes and nine fours before being trapped lbw by Danny Briggs and added: “It was tough for me trying to make sure I batted through and in truth I probably threw it away too early.

“I played one big shot too soon, yes I felt I'd put the team in a decent position, but I could have done that bit better maybe.

“I'll take the ton though. It's my first in List A cricket for over a year now and, of course, my first for Kent so it's nice to get the monkey off my back.

“We have a few of our big dogs coming back in the next week or so and hopefully that will give us all a lift.”

Kent return to action on Tuesday with a trip to Bristol to take on Gloucestershire.