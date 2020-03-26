600 Covid volunteers come forward in Bexley but more are needed

Council leader Teresa O'Neill is proud of the 600 plus volunteers who have come forward, but they need more. Picture: Steve Hickey Archant

More than 600 volunteers have stepped up as volunteers in Bexley to help others trapped indoors by the Covid-19 virus – but more are needed.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The council said the hub developed by the Bexley Voluntary Service Council with support from the council, has been working flat out processing applications.

They are all willing to do their bit during the Coronavirus pandemic.

The council said teams are now busy matching those volunteers to the community groups that need their help.

Council leader Teresa O’Neill said: “This is a fantastic response. I’d like to thank everyone that had taken up our call to #doitforbexley.

“We still need more volunteers. Residents who are able to give their time to support vulnerable people during the Covid-19 pandemic can still do so and we would love to hear from you. I’m sure spirits have been lifted with a remarkable displays of neighbourliness, generosity and community that we have seen across our borough.”

Getting involved to help those less fortunate than others could not be easier, so long as online connections can stand the pressure.

You may also want to watch:

The council said anyone who is a residents of Bexley and wants to help others in their day to day lives can visit Bexley’s Volunteer Hub - BVSC’s volunteering scheme - which will match you with local charities, community groups who need help.

Meanwhile, the council said it has taken the decision to make free parking available across the borough to key workers during the Coronavirus pandemic, including volunteers who are using their vehicle to help the wider community.

To register a vehicle, use the e-form available on the council’s website.

The council has also introduced a new helpline during this time. Many will have friends, family, neighbours and other support networks to help but the council is also here if anyone needs its help.

Whether someone needs shopping done or for someone to pick up other essentials, or to deliver information, guidance and advice, please call the hotline.

It will be open from 8am to 6pm. The number to call is 020 3045 5398.

Register at the Volunteer Hub at https://bvsc.co.uk/covid-19