Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Revealed: The most popular baby names in Bexley last year

PUBLISHED: 17:00 29 August 2019

The most popular baby names have been revealed. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA

The most popular baby names have been revealed. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA

PA Wire/PA Images

What's in a name? Quite a lot, as it happens.

The Office of National Statistics have revealed the most popular names given to babies born last year - with Olivia and George coming out top in Bexley.

Since there are so many different names given to babies, even the most popular names are only given to a relatively small proportion of all babies named overall.

There were 40 girls named Olivia, which was also the most popular name in London.

That list shows the current trend for girls' names ending in -a - something shared by nine out of the 10 most popular names in the capital. Emily was the only exception.

George, given to 29 babies in Bexley, was the seventh most popular boys' name in London, with other classic names such as Alexander, David and Daniel all making the top 10. Muhammad was the most popular name for boys in London.

Nationally, Olivia and Oliver remained the most popular names.

Most Read

Former Orpington footballer killed Bexley gym-goer in self defence, court hears

Charles Riddington was wanted in connection with George Barker's muder. Picture: Met Police

Danson Park named as London’s best by the people who use it

Danson Park - the best a Londoner can get. Picture: Paul Bennett

Murder accused launched ‘merciless’ fatal knife attack at Bexley gym over unpaid debt, court hears

Charles Riddington was wanted in connection with George Barker's muder. Picture: Met Police

Jailed again - train sex pest who preys on sleeping women

Reece Francis has repeatedly assaulting women on trains. Picture: British Transport Police

Book reveals a fascinating lost Orpington from another time

Orpington High Street as it used to be - see how much has stayed the same around The Old Cottage. Picture: Phil Walker and Tom Yeeles

Most Read

Former Orpington footballer killed Bexley gym-goer in self defence, court hears

Charles Riddington was wanted in connection with George Barker's muder. Picture: Met Police

Danson Park named as London’s best by the people who use it

Danson Park - the best a Londoner can get. Picture: Paul Bennett

Murder accused launched ‘merciless’ fatal knife attack at Bexley gym over unpaid debt, court hears

Charles Riddington was wanted in connection with George Barker's muder. Picture: Met Police

Jailed again - train sex pest who preys on sleeping women

Reece Francis has repeatedly assaulting women on trains. Picture: British Transport Police

Book reveals a fascinating lost Orpington from another time

Orpington High Street as it used to be - see how much has stayed the same around The Old Cottage. Picture: Phil Walker and Tom Yeeles

Latest from the Bexley Times

T20: Billings frustrated as Kent come up short

Sam Billings hits out for Kent (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

T20: Klinger leaves Kent hopes hanging in balance

South Africa's Faf du Plessis made his Kent debut against Gloucestershire (pic Nigel French/PA)

Revealed: The most popular baby names in Bexley last year

The most popular baby names have been revealed. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA

Former Orpington footballer killed Bexley gym-goer in self defence, court hears

Charles Riddington was wanted in connection with George Barker's muder. Picture: Met Police

Real ale returns to Welling Utd bar

The Kentish Belle is taking real ale back to Welling United as part of a sponsorship deal. Picture: Kentish Belle
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists