Revealed: The most popular baby names in Bexley last year

The most popular baby names have been revealed. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA PA Wire/PA Images

What's in a name? Quite a lot, as it happens.

The Office of National Statistics have revealed the most popular names given to babies born last year - with Olivia and George coming out top in Bexley.

Since there are so many different names given to babies, even the most popular names are only given to a relatively small proportion of all babies named overall.

There were 40 girls named Olivia, which was also the most popular name in London.

That list shows the current trend for girls' names ending in -a - something shared by nine out of the 10 most popular names in the capital. Emily was the only exception.

George, given to 29 babies in Bexley, was the seventh most popular boys' name in London, with other classic names such as Alexander, David and Daniel all making the top 10. Muhammad was the most popular name for boys in London.

Nationally, Olivia and Oliver remained the most popular names.