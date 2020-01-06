Plans revealed for Old Park Farm, Sidcup

The council's own development company is about to start work building new homes at Old Farm Park.

BexleyCo Homes is the authority's wholly-owned development company.

It now owns the site and plans to start work this month to enhance the Sidcup park.

It has appointed United Living, a provider of refurbished and new build living solutions, as its contractor.

Bexley Council said phase one involves improvement works to the western section of the park, while the second will see the construction of 58 houses and apartments on the eastern part of the site, including homes for sale and affordable homes to rent and purchase through shared ownership.

Council leader Teresa O'Neill said: "I am confident that local people will be very pleased with the park, its new facilities and the ecological environments that are being created.

"Using our own company means we have control of the scheme and can ensure that the quality is right. The way the land is used will benefit the community and money generated from the sale of homes will benefit the borough and our residents."

Parts of the western section of the park are expected to reopen in the spring and all the park improvements should be completed by the summer. Construction of the residential element is scheduled to be completed by summer/autumn 2021.

Michael Hill, BexleyCo's chairman, added: "This marks BexleyCo's first development site to deliver quality homes for local residents.

"We are aiming to provide an exemplar approach to the design, marketing, sale and management of our new homes, starting with this exciting development at Old Farm Park."

BexleyCo is providing almost £1m to cover the cost of the park improvements. This will be made up of £600,000 for the works and a commuted sum of £340,000 for 20 years maintenance.

United Living will be keeping in touch with residents living next to the site from the new year through a regular newsletter.

London Borough of Bexley created BexleyCo to support its growth agenda. Using the company for projects like Old Farm Park will also generate a financial return that will help protect local services, they said.