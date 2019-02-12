Search

Induction of new Crayford priest

PUBLISHED: 11:25 27 February 2019 | UPDATED: 11:25 27 February 2019

A new parish priest has started work in Crayford following a ceremony that was attended by some key VIPs.

Local MP David Evennett MP joined Cllr Geraldine Lucia-Hennis and the Auxiliary Bishop of Southwark, Rt Rev Patrick Lynch, for the event.

The induction of Father David Gummett as the new Parish Priest for St Mary of the Crays Church in Crayford took place last Saturday afternoon.

Sir David and Cllr Lucia-Hennis gave the formal welcome on behalf of the local community.

The service at the Roman Catholic Church in Old Road was also attended by church members, representatives of other Crayford churches, friends and family of Father David and other invited guests.

The church has been on the site since May 1842 and currently works as a partner with three local Catholic schools, St Joseph’s, St Columbia’s and St Catherine’s ensuring each student’s full potential is realised.

