Tough new rules on vehicle emissions - how is our borough doing

As new tighter controls over vehicle emissions in London comes in to effect, new statistics find Bromley and Bexley are lagging behind in the take up of ULEVs - but are getting better.

The new rules came into effect on Monday, April 8.

ULEV stands for Ultra Low Emission Vehicle, and typically are all-electric powered, but some small-engine cars also sneak under the

tail-pipe emission of 75 g/km of CO2.

The government's Road to Zero Strategy set a target of 50-70 per cent of new car sales to be ultra-low emission by 2030, alongside up to 40 per cent of new vans.

Drivers don't have to have a ULEV to get into London, but there is a daily charge.

Based on Department of Transport data, GoCompare analysed which local authorities in London are leading the way in taking up green vehicles.

It examined this in three areas; total number of ULEVs in a borough; proportion of ULEVs by 10,000 vehicles; and the last three years of growth in ULEVs operating.

They said many of the boroughs with a low proportion of green vehicles have seen growth in the past three years. Bexley is lagging behind but catching up.

Bromley has 765 ULEVs on the road putting it at 37 in Britain – that's 45 per 10,000 vehicles, rating it 155th in the UK. It has seen a three year growth in ULEVs of 3.8 per cent, putting it at 130th in Britain.

Bexley has 418 ULEVs ranking it at 109 – that's 33 per 10,000 putting it at 155. The borough has seen a 6.4 per cent growth in ULEVs in the past three years, the 13th best in the UK.

Natalie Chapman from the Kent-based Freight Transport Association said: “Although emissions levels in Euro VI HGVs are a big improvement on Euro V, the benefits will be short-term. The scheme just speeds up vehicle replacement. It's not a long-term solution, as the benefits will level out when the natural vehicle replacement cycle catches up.”

But the Energy Saving Trust said it will “reduce the number of highly polluting vehicles on London's roads.”