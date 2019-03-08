Development of 35 new homes approved in Crayford

Homes are to be built on a disused industrial site in Crayford following approval from the council.

Planning permission was granted for the 35 homes in Maiden Lane by the River Cray.

The plans have been drawn up by Bellway London Partnerships.

Under the plans, a locally listed barn, most recently used as an auction house, will be carefully taken down and rebuilt using as many of the existing materials as can be preserved.

In addition, Bellway will build two coach houses, 11 houses and a block of 20 apartments.

Access to the riverbank alongside the River Cray would also be re-opened for use once the development is complete.

Bexley Council has approved the proposal, with councillors voting eight to one in favour.

They also praised Bellway for supporting a fully affordable scheme in Crayford.

The homes will be among the first to be built by the newly established Bellway division, which was set up in February to increase the supply of low-cost homes in London.

Dan Brady, development director of Bellway London Partnerships, said: "Our plans will bring forward a redundant brownfield site to deliver new affordable housing for Crayford. There will be 26 homes available for shared ownership, providing opportunities for local people to take their first step on the housing ladder, and nine for affordable rent.

"We are committed to creating high-quality housing in the private and affordable sector, and design has been at the forefront of this scheme throughout the early stages of the planning process. The artist's impressions demonstrate how we would create an attractive development which would enhance the area while helping to meet the demand for more affordable homes."

Parking will be provided for 47 cars and there would be storage for 42 bicycles.

Most of the existing trees on the site will be preserved and more will be introduced, while additional planting will also take place along the riverbank.

The new homes will be delivered to their partnered housing association at the end of 2020.