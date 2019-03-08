Chatsworth Infant School unveils new outdoor learning environment

An infants school has opened a new outdoor learning environment.

Staff of Chatsworth Infant School, Sidcup, say it is an innovative play area that has been skilfully designed and built by Timotay Playscapes to be used by the children in Reception years, which are those aged four and five.

It was funded by The Pioneer Academy.

A fundamental part of the early years' foundation stage curriculum is learning through play.

The school said that it is paramount that pupils at this young age develop their physical, personal, social and emotional wellbeing.

Now the staff at Chatsworth Infant School, part of The Pioneer Academy, say they are thrilled to have had their outdoor area of learning significantly revamped to support and enhance this learning.

The children can now use the area to fully support the EYFS curriculum as it now enables child-initiated learning.

Headteacher Roslin Owen said: "Before the revamp, this part of the school had become tired and rundown. But thanks to The Pioneer Academy and Timotay, the EYFS area has undergone an amazing transformation. It has most definitely grabbed the attention of the children - they have been desperate to play on it."

This is not the first school within The Pioneer Academy to have had its EYFS carefully designed and built by Timotay.

Five of its other schools have had their outdoor learning spaces constructed by the skilled team who continue to work closely with trust leader Lee Mason-Ellis as well as the headteachers and teachers.

He said: "It is essential that we provide the very best start to school for our youngest children. These new interactive learning environments are a brilliant introduction to our schools, providing a safe, exciting place to learn."

The outdoor learning zones include a cave, a water feature and bridge, mud kitchen, music area, story area and special astro-turf farm animals.

The children can now immerse themselves into new worlds when entering the story-telling zone by stimulating imagination and creativity.

And budding engineers can work collaboratively to investigate and control the flow of water whilst others can explore the world of music.