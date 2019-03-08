New wheelie bins being rolled out across Bexley

Here are the new bins - waiting to be delivered to homes across Bexley. Picture: Bexley Council Archant

Bexley Council will soon be rolling out its new recycling wheelie bins and has revealed the timetable for residents to check when they get theirs.

It all starts on Monday, November 11, but home owners can check online when to expect them to arrive.

Once they start rolling out of their depot, it will all take around 14 weeks to complete.

An average of 11,000 new bins will be delivered each week, but there will be done between December 23 and January 6.

The council said the two new bins are being introduced in response to requests from residents with an aim to improve the recycling service and reduce windblown litter.

There will be a blue-lidded wheelie bin for paper and cardboard and a white-lidded bin for plastics, glass, cans and cartons. They should be used as soon as they arrive. The old ones should no longer be used, said the council.

There will be no changes to any other waste and recycling services or collection days.

The council said: "Please leave your white-lidded bin out for collection on your usual collection day the week after you get it. The new blue-lidded bin should be left out the following week.

"The waste and recycling guide and leaflet delivered with your new bins will both have calendars showing when collections take place. Please recycle the wallet that these come in by putting it in your food recycling box.

"If you don't want your old recycling boxes, we'll take them away on the first day that your new white lidded wheelie bin is emptied."

The council does request old boxes are empty placed next to new bins.

The authority added: "If you've got a good idea about how to reuse the old boxes you could win a free year of Garden Waste collections. Just email your idea to wasteteam@bexley.gov.uk or post it to Waste and Recycling Team, Foots Cray offices, Maidstone Road, Sidcup DA14 5HS."

Bexley residents can discover what size bins they'll receive and other information at www.bexley.gov.uk/recycling-changes

The information will also be available at libraries and by phoning 020 8303 7777.