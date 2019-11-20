Search

Advanced search

Local Recall

Bexley Council wants residents to have a say on next year's budget

PUBLISHED: 07:00 21 November 2019

Residents are being a chance to have their say on Bexley Council's next budget.

They have until January 6 to make their opinions known on the proposed budget for the 2020/21 financial year.

The draft proposals on which people are being asked to comment include -

* Making the best use of the council's assets, including land and buildings;

* Re-procuring and re-negotiating contracts which are due to expire, or be extended;

* Considering action to influence and reduce demand for services;

* Exploiting opportunities for digital transformation;

* Maximising the potential for generating income and taking a commercial approach where appropriate;

* Looking at where investment now can save money in the longer term;

* Looking for opportunities to support residents to do more for themselves;

You may also want to watch:

* Ensuring the council is as efficient as possible and is practising robust "housekeeping".

People are also invited to comment on the council's schedule of proposed fees and charges for 2020/21, its investment programme and to suggest ways they think the council could save money.

One possibly controversial cut is a reduction in residential and nursing block contract where there are planned savings of around £400,000.

The report says: "The current volume of residential and nursing home block contract provision has, overtime exceeded demand, primarily because of the success in supporting people to remain at home."

Plus there are plans to reduce carers where someone uses two carers "by introducing a change of equipment, a review of moving and handling techniques or further reablement input could safely reduce the required care to one carer".

This affects 63 people with two carers with 26 identified as candidates for savings.

The report says: "Twenty-six individuals reduced to single carer at a saving per person of £8.7k = £226k - Less £34k in equipment (already provided for) - Net saving £192k."

Feedback will be considered at a meeting on January 27.

It will meet again on February 25 to recommend a final budget and council tax to the full council meeting on March 4.

Complete an online survey at www.bexley.gov.uk/budget2020, or pop along to Bexley libraries for paper versions.

Most Read

Rob Knox: Hollywood stars in film about life and murder of Harry Potter actor from Bexley

Rob Knox with fellow Harry Potter star, Daniel Radcliffe. Picture: Rob Knox Foundation

Sidcup restaurant is home to best curry chef in Kent

Zubair Ahmed in the red jacket seen here being presented with the award by Tasmin Lucia Khan. Picture: BCA

Sidcup housing caretaker wins Superhero award for foiling fraudster

Peter Denton, Hyde'’s chief executive officer (left), presenting Robert with his award. Picture: Hyde Group

New attractions, including model railway, approved for Hall Place, Bexley

There will be a new fee to enter the gardens at Hall Place. Picture: Bexley Council

Homelessness: Bexley councillor says governments have ‘made a pig’s ear’ of the issue

Cllr Alex Sawyer said homelessness is at the top of his agenda. Picture: Steve Hickey

Most Read

Rob Knox: Hollywood stars in film about life and murder of Harry Potter actor from Bexley

Rob Knox with fellow Harry Potter star, Daniel Radcliffe. Picture: Rob Knox Foundation

Sidcup restaurant is home to best curry chef in Kent

Zubair Ahmed in the red jacket seen here being presented with the award by Tasmin Lucia Khan. Picture: BCA

Sidcup housing caretaker wins Superhero award for foiling fraudster

Peter Denton, Hyde'’s chief executive officer (left), presenting Robert with his award. Picture: Hyde Group

New attractions, including model railway, approved for Hall Place, Bexley

There will be a new fee to enter the gardens at Hall Place. Picture: Bexley Council

Homelessness: Bexley councillor says governments have ‘made a pig’s ear’ of the issue

Cllr Alex Sawyer said homelessness is at the top of his agenda. Picture: Steve Hickey

Latest from the Bexley Times

Bexley Council wants residents to have a say on next year’s budget

Sidcup housing caretaker wins Superhero award for foiling fraudster

Peter Denton, Hyde'’s chief executive officer (left), presenting Robert with his award. Picture: Hyde Group

Sidcup restaurant is home to best curry chef in Kent

Zubair Ahmed in the red jacket seen here being presented with the award by Tasmin Lucia Khan. Picture: BCA

Dilmaghani: I can mix with world’s very best

Alex Dilmaghani drew his fight at York Hall (pic Ziad Chaudry)

Erith primary school children thrilled to hear Second World War veterans’ tales

The children from Belmont School with veterans. Picture: Heathfield Court
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists