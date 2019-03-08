Search

Oxleas NHS Trust rated Good by Care Quality Commission

PUBLISHED: 07:00 02 April 2019

Staff at Oxleas are delighted with their ratings success. Picture: Steve Cooksley

Staff at Oxleas are delighted with their ratings success. Picture: Steve Cooksley

ALL RIGHTS RERERVED

An NHS trust with 125 sites including in Bexley and Bromley has been given a Good rating with Outstanding services by a watchdog.

Following a series of inspections between November 2018 and January this year by the Care Quality Commission, the Oxleas NHS Foundation Trust says it is delighted with the result.

It was rated Good overall.

The CQC inspectors found inpatient services to be Outstanding for caring while community-based health services for older people were deemed Outstanding for effectiveness.

These latest service ratings add to those awarded in 2017, when Oxleas NHS forensic inpatient wards were rated Outstanding for responsiveness and community services for adults with a learning disability also received Outstanding for caring.

Matthew Trainer, Oxleas chief executive, visited the services to congratulate colleagues and thank them for their work.

He said: “This report is a great platform for us to build on. There’s a lot to be proud of and to help us aim for an Outstanding overall rating at our next inspection.

“When you look at the quality of care that we provide, that’s something we’ve got to push towards.

“CQC inspectors found outstanding practice on our acute wards for working age adults and on our psychiatric intensive care units, including The Tarn.”

In community-based health services for older people, inspectors were impressed by Greenwich Memory Service’s Quality Improvement programme to increase referrals for people from minority ethnic groups.

Outstanding practice was also found on wards for older people with mental health problems, including Holbrook with its 1940s décor and sensory garden.

The trust’s leadership team was found to be committed with strong values and integrity. They were visible, approachable and promoting a positive culture which supports and values staff.

The trust was also found to be committed to learning when things also go wrong.

The Care Quality Commission is the independent regulator of health and social care in England ensuring health and social care services are providing people with safe, effective, caring, well-led and responsive care and encourages care services to improve.

