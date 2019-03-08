Search

Olivia sets her sights on Miss England final

PUBLISHED: 17:00 30 May 2019

Olivia wants to make it all the way in the pageant business with her charity work leading the fight. Picture: Olivia Sheehy

Olivia wants to make it all the way in the pageant business with her charity work leading the fight. Picture: Olivia Sheehy

Sidcup model Olivia Sheehy is aiming to become Miss London and then head to the Miss England contest.

Olivia Sheehy is aiming high. Picture: Olivia SheehyOlivia Sheehy is aiming high. Picture: Olivia Sheehy

Olivia says she aims to be crowned as this year's Miss London and reach the final of Miss England to further both her career and volunteer work.

The 17-year-old is a student who has previously been signed to a well-known modelling agency in London.

Olivia has a huge passion for horses and participates in volunteer work at an after school club which makes a difference to young people.

She has already raised over £200 for charity by participating in a sponsored walk, doing a bake sale and a boot sale.

She told us: "I have grown up doing pageants as a young child and have been fortunate enough to win a few local ones.

"I have previously been signed to Kinds London Modelling agency, too. I have also done a lot of volunteer work over previous years such as working at a local riding school for the disabled and at a local charity shop.

"I am currently working at a women's aid shelter to try to help women and children that have been affected by domestic abuse as it is a subject that is close to my heart. That is also why this competition is so important to me, because not only do I strongly believe that I have what it takes to potentially do well in this pageant, it will also give me a good platform to raise awareness about domestic abuse."

And she added: "I have great pride in my local area and want to represent it further in the competition and continue to raise money for such worthy causes, Beauty With a Purpose and PAPYRUS, the national charity dedicated to the prevention of young suicide."

Beauty with a Purpose was created by Julia Morley in 1972 and is at the heart of Miss World.

Olivia said: "Hundreds of millions of pounds have been raised and donated to local and international organisations to help disadvantaged children. Variety, The Children's Charity, for example, has been closely associated with Beauty with a Purpose for many years."

