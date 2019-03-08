National Park City Festival comes to Bexley

The Park City Festival is coming to Bexley with a series of events, including a walk around part of London's Capital Ring. Picture: London Mayor's Office Archant

The Mayor of London's National Park City Festival celebrations are coming to Bexley.

Sadiq Khan has revealed plans for hundreds of events and activities to mark London becoming the world's first National Park City.

The festivities will run over 10 days after starting on Friday, July 19.

The National Park City Festival will have free events in celebration of London's green spaces, wildlife habitats, green rooftops and waterways.

In Bexley, children can learn about pond habitats at Foots Cray Meadows, and families will be able to have picnics at the Riverside Gardens in Erith, while everyone is invited to test their navigational skills at a Family Orienteering Day in Danson Park.

The events aim to get all Londoners to enjoy the outdoors, highlighting the importance, beauty and breadth of London's green spaces.

Reflecting on the need to be greener, Mr Khan said: "Our National Park City Festival shows just how important it is to protect our environment, including our wildlife, and reconnects Londoners with the outdoors with lots of free events for everyone to enjoy across London's beautiful green spaces, rooftops and waterways.

"After recent UN reports revealed that nature and biodiversity is being lost at an unprecedented rate, I am committed to helping make London the world's first National Park City and protecting our green and blue spaces and wildlife."

The Mayor's ambition is to make more than half of the capital green and increase tree canopy cover by 10per cent by 2050.

To this end, he has updated the London Plan to prevent the loss of green belt and increase "greening" in new developments.

City Hall said it has also already funded the planting of a record 170,000 trees in just three years - more than under the previous mayor's two administrations - and 200 green space improvements and developed pioneering high-tech mapping of London's green cover to ensure his targets remain firmly on track.

A full programme of events is now available at www.london.gov.uk/national-park-city