Developers mark completion of Erith Park with a community party

Children at the party thrown to mark the completion of the development. Picture: Jimmy Lee Jimmy Lee Photography

The 580 new homes at Erith Park have been completed by developers Orbit and Wates Residential.

The project is now completed after six years. Picture: Wates Residential The project is now completed after six years. Picture: Wates Residential

People who have already moved in celebrated completion with a community party which included a scavenger hunt, raffle, cake sale and face-painting.

It has taken six years to transform the Larner Road estate into Erith Park.

During phases one and two, seven tower blocks were replaced with 587 medium-rise homes, including 329 homes for affordable rent, 114 for private sale and 144 for shared ownership.

Maggie McCann, Orbit's director of regeneration and partnerships, thanked partners and residents for their contributions to the new community.

Bexley Council leader Cllr Teresa O'Neill was on hand to join residents in unveiling the name of the new Arthur Street estate, which will now be known as Park East.

Tracey Kember, who lives on the estate, kick-started the event with a DJ session while residents organised stalls to sell cakes, knitted items, recycled goodies and sweets to their neighbours.

The event was also a public celebration of a sculpture commissioned by Orbit to mark the entrance of Erith Park.

Artist Howard Boycott saw his design chosen from 41 submissions.

The 3.5m brick sculpture reflects the site's history of Victorian brick-making and incorporates decorative bricks made by residents. Hidden inside is the shape of a Stone Age tool - a reminder of the important Palaeolithic archaeology of the site.

Maggie said: "The event marked a momentous achievement for both the project team and community. We were able to celebrate the official completion of Erith Park after years of hard work, and also showcase our next venture, Park East. Many of the Erith Park team will be bringing their experience to Park East."

The development has been shortlisted for two categories in the Inside Housing Development Awards - best regeneration and best partnership.

Caroline Field, head of regeneration at Orbit, said: "The whole team are really proud of the transformation of Erith Park and it's wonderful to have our hard work recognised by industry experts."

The winners will be announced on November 27.