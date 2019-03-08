Search

Belvedere the toughest place to pass driving test

PUBLISHED: 07:00 24 June 2019

Belvedere is the most difficult place in the country to pass your driving test. Picture: Ken Mears

Belvedere is the most difficult place in the country to pass your driving test. Picture: Ken Mears

If you live in Belvedere and are wondering why you can't pass your driving test, it's because it is the hardest place in Britain to succeed behind the wheel.

Belvedere driving test centre. Picture: GoogleBelvedere driving test centre. Picture: Google

The national average of passes is just over 50 per cent. In Belvedere, tough examiners pass just 31 per cent of students.

For many people, passing the driving test is one of the most momentous life experiences, but according to a new report, success can really depend on where you live.

The researchers found it is a postcode lottery.

Marmalade is a company supplying car insurance to young and learner drivers.

It analysed 10 years of pass rate data supplied by the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency from every driving test centre in the country to reveal the easiest and hardest places to take the test, and the best and worst months to take it.

And it emerged that Belvedere should be avoided if a driver is looking to pass.

They said it is the unluckiest test centre in the UK.

Over the past decade, it seems Belvedere driving test centre has a pass rate of just 31.2 per cent which is well below the UK average pass rate of 54.43 per cent.

The research shows that if you have to use this test centre, then avoid December, where on average the pass rate drops to just 29 per cent.

Region by region, it is London and West Yorkshire that are the unluckiest regions to take your driving test in the UK as both have three test centres in the top ten hardest places to pass.

The Driving and Vehicle Standards Agency's chief driving examiner Mark Winn said: "All candidates are assessed to the same level and the result of their test is entirely dependent on their performance on the day.

"It's essential that all drivers demonstrate they have the right skills, knowledge and attitude to drive safely."

Marmalade concludes if you do want to statistically increase the chances of passing, go to Campbeltown, Argyll and Bute where it is 73 per cent, rising to an incredible 90 per cent in May.

