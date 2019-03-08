Patients help choose new art collection at Guy's Cancer Centre

Sue Norman and Brenda Knowles from the Dimbleby Macmillan Support Centre with one of the artworks funded by a donation from Macmillan Cancer Support. Picture: Kelly Cook Archant

A collection of works of art chosen by patients and staff has been installed in Guy's Cancer Centre at Queen Mary's Hospital in Sidcup.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

It has been funded by a donation from Macmillan Cancer Support.

Some 45 pieces of art adorn waiting areas, corridors, bed bays, treatment and consulting rooms.

You may also want to watch:

The selection was sourced through Eames Fine Art and features the work of artists Karen Keogh, Mychael Barratt, Chloe Bocquet, Sophie Layton, Harvey Daniels, Ardyn Halter and Gail Brodholt.

The move followed feedback from patients about the centre which opened in 2017.

Patricia Hooton, who is part of the Patient Reference Group, helped select the artwork and attended the installation to see everything unveiled for the first time.

She said: "If anybody has to face having cancer then I want them to feel they can have the kindest, most professional and best experience possible during an awful time in their life."