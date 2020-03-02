Search

Contractor appointed for next phase of Thamesmead regeneration

PUBLISHED: 07:00 03 March 2020

Archant

A contractor has been taken on to deliver the next phase of a major regeneration programme in Thamesmead.

A computer image of what Peabody has planned for the lake and surrounding areaA computer image of what Peabody has planned for the lake and surrounding area

Housing association Peabody has appointed Durkan for the phase which will create more than 400 homes around a new public square overlooking a rejuvenated Southmere Lake.

The development will include 404 homes for rent, shared ownership and private sale with priority being given to existing local residents. More than 50 per cent will be deemed as affordable.

This follows the first phase of Peabody's Southmere Village regeneration which is currently being built by Durkan, consisting of 130 new homes around a lakeside square with shops, cafes, leisure facilities, library and civic building, due to be completed by the end of autumn 2021.

Work on this next phase has already begun and is scheduled to be finished in summer 2022.

A computer generated image of how Southmere Lake will look once all the planned works are completeA computer generated image of how Southmere Lake will look once all the planned works are complete

Peabody and Durkan is using the development to generate work and training opportunities.

These include trade and technical apprenticeships; paid placements for residents with disabilities or barriers to employment in partnership with voluntary sector organisation Groundwork London; and a sustainable employment opportunity for a resident with a learning disability in partnership with Bexley Council's Twofold initiative.

Work placements and job opportunities will also be identified for graduates of the recently launched YouthBuild Ventures UK programme.

John Lewis, executive director Thamesmead Peabody, said: "This is another significant step in the regeneration of Thamesmead that will create hundreds of warm, comfortable and affordable new homes for local residents to move into. Along with the library, places to eat, shops, and leisure facilities that are going to be on the doorstep we're creating somewhere that will form the foundations for a thriving community."

And Angela Wood, deputy executive director for development and sales at Peabody, added: "Durkan has a track record of delivering high quality, imaginative developments and are great partners. Their commitment to this major project has been commendable and we are pleased we are able to

continue working with them on this new phase."

Jim Briggs, managing director construction at Durkan, went on: "Southmere Village is a superb project at the heart of the wider regeneration."

