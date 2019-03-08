Search

Bromley and Bexley Girl Guides scoop up Jack Petchey awards for their dedication

PUBLISHED: 14:14 24 September 2019 | UPDATED: 14:14 24 September 2019

Erin McDermott. Picture: JPF

Erin McDermott. Picture: JPF

Archant

Guides from Bexley and Bromley were recognised with Jack Petchey Foundation Achievement Awards.

Hollie French. Picture: JPFHollie French. Picture: JPF

The winners from across Greater London Kent Guiding County came together for the presentation at Beth's Grammar School, Hartford Road, Bexley, on Wednesday, September 18.

The event honoured Achievement Award winners aged 11-25 who received medallions to go with their framed certificate and a cheque for £250 each.

They were nominated by their peers and leaders, winning awards for a variety of achievements big and small but always for doing their best.

Greater London Kent Girl Guiding has received funding of £220,000 from the Jack Petchey Foundation since funding started in 2011.

Jamie Butler. Picture: JPFJamie Butler. Picture: JPF

Bexley mayor Geraldine Lucia-Hennis said: "I just think that the young people, as everybody has said today, get really bad press and that we don't do enough to promote the good that is being done. I would therefore like to thank the Jack Petchey Foundation because without them, none of this would happen!"

County commissioner Anita Munns added: "It is really lovely to see all the girls receiving the awards for who they are."

Winners included Erin McDermott, 16, from Bexley, who supports a Rainbow Unit as a young leader in her guides group where she leads songs and crafts. She also helps with fundraising and dresses as an elf in Santa's Grotto at Christmas.

Gina Verill. Picture: JPFGina Verill. Picture: JPF

Hollie French, 15, from Orpington, always joins in with activities and has gained her BP challenge. She worked hard to achieve this, embracing all the challenges. Whilst being a patrol leader she did some charity fundraising

Gina Verill, 15, from Orpington, fully embraces all activities and excelled at her BP challenge. She is now a young leader with the unit and shows the younger girls how to do important tasks such as light a fire and cook pancakes.

And Jaime Butler, 11, from Erith, goes the extra mile in everything she does and is always there for any member of the unit. She regularly offers to provide additional support to the unit, from fundraising in the community to supporting the new guides.

Bromley and Bexley Girl Guides scoop up Jack Petchey awards for their dedication

Erin McDermott. Picture: JPF

Bexley Council chiefs earn more than the Prime Minister

Deborah Absalom

Bexleyheath man on the run

Simpson is wanted by police in connection with a string of crimes including disqualified driving

Cricket: Hampshire hurt Kent hopes

Daniel Bell-Drummond in batting action for Kent during Essex CCC vs Kent CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 30th May 2019

Cricket: Kent’s Billings hits two hundreds in same match

Kent's Sam Billings (pic: Simon Cooper/PA)

