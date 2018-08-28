Police appeal after man with Abbey Wood train ticket seriously injured in car crash

The Met Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit is appealing for the public’s help to identify a man injured in a road traffic collision that they believe may be from Bexley.

Officers were called to Langley Road in Greenwich, shortly after 8pm on Saturday, December 29.

A pedestrian was found to have been in collision with a car.

The driver of the car stopped at the scene and no arrests have been made.

The pedestrian was taken to an east London hospital by London’s Air Ambulance where he remains in a life-threatening condition.

Despite enquiries, police have been unable to identify the injured man, who is aged around 40 years old.

He is of stocky build with short brown hair and was wearing a dark blue woolly cardigan, dark blue jeans, slip on Doc Marten Airwair boots and two pairs of thick socks at the time of the collision.

A return train ticket from Abbey Wood to Woolwich Arsenal, purchased earlier the same day, was also found in his possession.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Met’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 020 8285 1574.

You can also contact police on 101 or contact via Twitter @MetCC. Please quote CAD 5839/29DEC.