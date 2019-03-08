Police appeal after teenager dies when car hits barrier

The police are appealing for anyone to come forward who can help piece together what happened in a fatal car crash.

The Met detectives say they need any and all information following the tragedy in Crayford.

Officers were called to the scene shortly before 10pm on Sunday July 7 to reports of a car in collision with the central reservation on Thames Road.

Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended. Despite their efforts an 18-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed.

Detectives from the Roads and Transport Policing Command are investigating.

Detective Sergeant Jose Qureshi, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "I am appealing for anyone who was in the area of Thames Road and who either saw the moments leading up to the collision, or the collision itself, to come forward.

"A young man has lost his life and we are working hard to piece together what happened."

Anyone with information or who may have captured the collision on dash cam is asked to contact the witness appeal line on 020 8285 1574.

Extensive road closures remain in place for the time being as enquiries continue.