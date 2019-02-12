Police dog Clay helps nail drug dealer

A Bexley drug dealer has been jailed after a police dog sniffed out his stash hidden in a car.

Kent Police credited canine officer Clay with the arrest.

Lamar Blackstock, 27, of Allenby Road, Thamesmead, was jailed at Maidstone Crown Court on February 8 for more than three years.

He had admitted one count of possession of heroin with intent to supply, one count of possession of crack cocaine with intent to supply and one count of having a bladed article in a public place.

The police said the court heard that on June 8 last year, officers on a routine patrol stopped Blackstock on the A2 Watling Street, Strood, following a tip-off.

He was searched under the Misuse of Drugs act. Officers found two mobiles and a tub of Vaseline.

One of the phones rang and was answered by an officer, with the caller asking for drugs. A second call was also answered and again the caller requested drugs.

Blackstock was arrested on suspicion of drug dealing and taken to Medway Station.

The car was also taken to the station where police dog Clay searched the vehicle.

He indicated interest in the centre console and having removed the armrest a void was discovered which contained 79 heroin and 31 crack cocaine wraps.

A lock knife was also found alongside a quantity of cash and another mobile phone.

The drugs were later given an estimated street value of between £1,100 and £2,200, said the police.

Blackstock was later charged with the offences and jailed for three years and four months.

After the sentencing hearing, Det Con Mark Donovan said: “Blackstock travelled into Medway for the sole purpose of supplying drugs. We proactively acted on information received and utilised the superb skills of one of our drugs dogs to locate drugs he had hidden within the vehicle.

“We are committed to tackling and disrupting the supply of drugs within Kent and Medway and I hope his sentence serves as a reminder to others.”