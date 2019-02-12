Hunt for car park rapist

Man wanted after woman raped in car park

This is the man police want to talk to after a woman was allegedly raped in a quiet car park.

The Met police released an efit of the man following the attack.

Officers are keen to trace him following an incident which happened at around 3am February 3.

They said a 27-year-old woman, was walking home from a nightclub in Bexleyheath.

A car pulled up alongside her and the driver offered her a lift.

Unfortunately, it appears she did accept the offer, but instead of safely being driven home, she was taken to a secluded car park near Longleigh Lane, Bexley.

The driver then allegedly raped her.

The met police said she was able to escape from the vehicle and sought help at a mini-cab firm where police were called.

Detective Constable Chris Hammond of the South Area Command Unit said:

“We are issuing this e-fit in a bid to identify this man. I appeal to anyone who was in the area of Longleigh Lane in the early hours of Sunday, 3 February and who recognises this man to contact police immediately.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police in the South East Area Command Unit on 101 and quote 1218/03FEB19; alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.