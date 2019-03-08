Search

Police investigating fatal Bexley stabbing name victim as 16-year-old charged with murder

PUBLISHED: 08:43 16 October 2019 | UPDATED: 08:43 16 October 2019

Handout photo supplied by the Metropolitan Police showing Ben Lines, who was the victim of a fatal stabbing in Bexley. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Tuesday October 15, 2019. See PA story POLICE Bexley. Photo credit should read: Metropolitan Police/PA Wire

Handout photo supplied by the Metropolitan Police showing Ben Lines, who was the victim of a fatal stabbing in Bexley. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Tuesday October 15, 2019. See PA story POLICE Bexley. Photo credit should read: Metropolitan Police/PA Wire

Detectives investigating a fatal stabbing in Barnehurst on Sunday (October 13) have named the victim and revealed they have charged a 16-year-old with murder.

Officers were called at 2.48pm on Sunday, October 13 to Barnehurst Avenue, Bexley, following "reports of males fighting in the street".

Paramedics from the London Ambulance Service were also called to the scene.

A 20-year-old man was found suffering from a stab injury to his chest.

He was taken to an east London hospital, where he sadly died at 5.27pm.

He has now been identified as Ben Lines, from Belvedere.

His family have been informed.

A post-mortem examination took place at the Princess Royal Hospital on Tuesday, 15 October, and gave the cause of death as a stab wound to abdomen.

Detectives from the Met's homicide unit are investigating, and have made three arrests.

One 16-year-old arrested on suspicion of murder has been released with no further action.

A 17-year-old boy, who was arrested on Monday, October 14 ,at an address in Dartford on suspicion of murder, has been released on bail until a date later this month.

Another 16-year-old was arrested and has now been charged with murder and causing actual bodily harm following the incident.

He has been remanded in custody and made his first court appearance at Bromley Youth court on Wednesday, October 16.

