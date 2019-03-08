Port workers go green with clean-up and planting

PDSIS workers at Erith took part in their own green week. Pictue: PDSIS Archant

Workers at an Erith port company took part in their own Green Week with a series of events.

PD Shipping Inspection Services was on a mission to turn its Erith site, and the communities around it, a little greener.

From planting to litter picking, the teams have been caring for both the human and animal communities with activities that are now forming part of daily life on site.

Employees at the Thames Estuary company took part in their parent company PD Ports' first Green Week as part of a joint venture with customer ADM Pura Foods.

Each of the group's 13 nationwide locations ran a range of green-themed activities such as beach clean-ups, car-sharing and creating planters from old hard hats.

It was all the idea of the group's environmental champions, who are responsible for ensuring PD Ports continues to improve its commitment to sustainability throughout the business.

Chief executive Frans Calje said: "It's vitally important for us to raise awareness of green issues and to actively get involved in preserving our environment for future generations."

Located close to one of the UK's major shipping routes, PDSIS Erith supports customers using the Thames Estuary, as well as those across the UK and Europe, by offering expertise commodity cargo inspection, jetty managements an ships agency.

The team at the ADM Erith site worked together on their Green Day to clean the area around the site to create a more pleasant space for staff.

Two skips of rubbish were collected from around the area and the Erith branch was decorated with plant beds and hanging baskets.

Mr Calje added: "Making a positive contribution to the communities in which we operate is fundamental to the way we do business.

"The activities that took place will benefit the wider community, which and this is hugely important to our philosophy and makes us who we are.

"The turnout across the business was hugely impressive and helped to not only raise environmental awareness but encourage teamwork and boost morale."

PD Ports may incorporate regular environmetal activities including planting wildflowers, hanging feeders and building a bug hotel.