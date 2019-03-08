Was the biggest custard cream in south east London baked in Erith?

Chef, Dan Guy, with the Mayor of Bexley, Councillor Geraldene Lucia-Hennis, resident, Elizabeth Hales and home manager, Gina Kitchenham with the giant biscuit Archant

It is the constant argument - which is the best biscuit? Well, at least this one could be south east London's biggest ever custard cream.

The giant custard cream biscuit weighs 10kg and was created by Dan Guy, chef at Heathfield Court care home in Erith.

He did it to mark British Food Fortnight.

The 'bravura' biscuit measuring 48 cms long, 28.5 wide and 9 cms deep was made in response to a poll in the home to find the residents favourite British tea time treats - with custard creams coming out as the firm favourite.

It is the equivalent of 83 normal-sized custard creams.

Proof of the popularity of custard creams - invented 111 years ago - a biscuit dispenser, dispensing custard creams, was installed in the 13th - and current - Doctor Who's Tardis.

And in a 2007 poll of 7,000 Britons, nine out of 10 voted custard creams to be their favourite biscuit whilst in 2009 it was ranked the eighth most popular biscuit in the UK to dunk into tea.

The giant biscuit was made with ingredients all sourced from British suppliers - with the measurements confirmed by Mayor of Bexley Councillor Geraldene Lucia-Hennis and 89-year old-resident Elizabeth Hales.

Home manager Gina Kitchenham said: "It was quite a challenge for our chef.

"Particularly recreating the very elaborate baroque design, which originated in the Victorian era and represents ferns.

"It took quite a while to master it.

"But we thought it worth the effort as it is so popular with our residents and a great way to celebrate British Food Fortnight."

And Elizabeth Hales added: "Custard creams are our favourite biscuits and it has been so exciting to find that our Giant Custard Cream is probably the largest ever baked in Kent and it tasted just like the real thing."

All that is left now is another constant question, to split or not to split?

And these days, there is even more worry in the biscuit eating world with the appearance of variations including some with their insides flavoured with lemon, orange, chocolate, strawberry, coffee and even coconut.