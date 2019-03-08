New Sidcup Library could include post office

The Blockbuster building in Sidcup High Street will be the new library. Picture: Google Archant

Bexley Council is investigating whether a post office can be put in the new Sidcup Library development following a controversial closure announcement.

The decision to close the post office follows the resignation of the branch's postmaster, coupled with the landlord's decision to not let the building to Post Office from June 28.

Earlier this month, a Post Office spokesman said the company will be trying to lease the space but services will be temporarily closing.

Last week, leader Teresa O'Neill revealed the council is looking into having a post office at the town's new library development.

The ambitious plans to move the library into the empty Blockbuster store along with a new picturehouse have already been signed off.

Cllr O'Neill said: “Following the success of moving the post office into Crayford Library, officers are investigating the feasibility of whether that is possible in Sidcup as well.

“It does drive up footfall and it brings in income as well. No promises on whether that can happen or not but we are actually looking at it.”