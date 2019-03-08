Cricket: Pretty good day for Kent says Podmore

Harry Podmore in batting action for Kent during Kent CCC vs Essex CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at the St Lawrence Ground on 19th August 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Kent's Harry Podmore is hoping to make inroads into the Essex batting on day three of their County Championship Division One contest at Canterbury.

Harry Podmore in bowling action for Kent during Kent CCC vs Essex CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at the St Lawrence Ground on 19th August 2019

Podmore proved the hero with the bat on a rain-affected second day, hitting an unbeaten 54 and sharing 65 for the ninth wicket with Matt Milnes (31).

That helped the hosts reach 226, having been 138-8, and then Podmore removed Nick Browne cheaply at the start of the Essex reply.

He said: "I think we're in a good position. Me and Matt Milnes got us up to a respectable total as the wicket got flatter, but the weather and the overheads made is slightly more uneasy for the Essex batsman when we got to bowl.

Harry Podmore of Kent celebrates taking the wicket of Nick Browne during Kent CCC vs Essex CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at the St Lawrence Ground on 19th August 2019 Harry Podmore of Kent celebrates taking the wicket of Nick Browne during Kent CCC vs Essex CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at the St Lawrence Ground on 19th August 2019

"Overall it was a pretty good day for us. There was a bit of nibble in it, yes, we'd have liked to have bowled a little bit fuller and challenged the stumps and front pad a little bit more than we did."

Tom Westley held firm for 46 minutes alongside Sir Alastair Cook before rain stopped play, with the 2017 champions and current leaders 32-1 in the 15th over.

Podmore added: "We will have to bowl well, Tom Westley and Sir Alastair are two very experienced, high-quality players but if we can get one or both of them early towmorrow morning then things might get interesting. "Any middle order can be vulnerable no matter who you are, so fingers crossed."