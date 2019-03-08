Search

Inadequate academy looking for seventh headteacher in eight years

PUBLISHED: 07:00 17 May 2019

Bexleyheath Academy was rated Inadequate earlier this year. Picture: Google

Bexleyheath Academy was rated Inadequate earlier this year. Picture: Google

An academy in Bexleyheath hit with a damning Ofsted report earlier this year is recruiting its seventh principal in eight years.

Dan Steel was appointed principal of Bexleyheath Academy in April last year, working alongside Paul Mundy-Castle in succeeding John Synzal.

Mr Synzal, hired the year before, was the school's fifth headteacher in six years.

Mr Steel is leaving to take over at a school closer to his home in Essex.

A spokesman for the Academies Enterprise Trust, which runs the school, said: "He will be hugely missed and we thank him for his significant contribution to starting the work to help turn around the academy."

Bexleyheath Academy, in Woolwich Road, was blasted earlier this year by Ofsted and rated Inadequate - the lowest rating a school can be given.

Expectations were so low at the academy that Key Stage 4 maths students had been given work "typically associated with the primary school curriculum".

Despite having a number of different headteachers, Ofsted said leaders have not taken action to make improvements - claiming standards have fallen for "several years".

The trust said on Wednesday, May 15 that improvement work started by Mr Steel will be driven forward by his successor.

A spokesman said: "Behaviour and attitudes to learning in particular have already improved considerably, and we have a clear plan of action to transform Bexleyheath Academy so that we can deliver on our commitment of an education that helps all young people go on to lead remarkable lives.

"Teachers and leaders are joining us from some of the top schools in the country for next year including, Forest Gate Community School, the highest-performing school in Newham, Harris Battersea, the highest-performing school in Wandsworth and Beacon Academy, the highest-performing school in East Sussex.

"We also have a number of teachers joining us from local grammar schools and others who are national examiners and textbook authors."

