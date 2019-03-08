Public consultation days on Erith improvements

Turnout for the previous open days went well, but the council wants to give locals the maximum opportunity to make their views known. Picture: Bexley Council Archant

Residents in Erith and the surrounding area have more chances to make their views known about a proposed raft of improvements.

Bexley Council said several more events are now planned following the success of two open days held in April at 68 Pier Road, Erith.

More than 200 people arrived to give their views on the improvements planned to begin in Erith this year.

Now locals can voice their opinion on the Riverside Gardens improvements at two more consultation events.

The council said there is no need to pre-register for these - simply turn up on the day.

An online survey is also available for community input into the refreshed Riverside Gardens in Erith.

Cllr Louie French, Bexley's deputy leader and cabinet member for growth, said: "The support of the local community is essential to help Erith become a vibrant riverside town again.

"It's important to us that we get the input of local people at an early stage and that we ensure the improvements benefit everyone.

"That's why we're running lots of different consultation events and have commissioned the specialists Groundwork to help us run the co-design and engagement process for the Riverside Gardens, and GCDA, who helped us deliver the open days at 68 Pier Road.

"There will be lots more opportunities to tell us what you think and you can always contact us via the Greater Erith website."

And Daniel Brittle, community programme manager for Groundwork London, added: "We're delighted to be working with London Borough of Bexley to reach out to the community and find out what residents, businesses and community groups would like from the Riverside Gardens. We're looking forward to hearing the creative suggestions that residents come up with."

Community groups have also been invited to give their views at a Riverside Gardens Ideas Forum.

There'll also be the chance to get involved in outdoor activities celebrating Erith such as wellbeing walks and heritage talks, with details to be published soon on the Greater Erith website.

The improvements proposed to start in 2019 will be funded with £1.6m the council secured from the Mayor of London's Good Growth Fund.

As well as the upgrade of the Riverside Gardens, improvements include bringing Units 66 and 68 Pier Road that have stood empty for some years, back into use and securing the long-term future of 70 Pier Road.

The council said funding will also be used to support business start-ups by providing new office space in the town centre to showcase their products and services and the pedestrianised area on Erith High Street will be brightened up.

The improvements will build on previous regeneration work funded by the council and the Mayor through their partnership project, the Greater Erith Programme.

This includes the upgraded public areas at Erith Station and the soon to be renovated public space at the entrance to Erith Pier, as well as the renovation of the Carnegie Library building.

Bexley Council said: "The Greater Erith programme is harnessing the entrepreneurial and creative spirit in the town to bring opportunities for regeneration and growth. The programme is dedicated to working with the local community to help Erith become a flourishing riverside town by rejuvenating existing spaces, enabling new developments, nurturing innovation and enhancing all the things that make Erith great."

Groundwork London is a social and environmental regeneration charity that for almost two decades has been at the forefront of environmental and social regeneration in London

It said they change places and lives for the better, in some of the capital's most disadvantaged neighbourhoods.

The events are held as part of the Erith Kitchen, at Pier Road on Friday, June 14 4pm-9pm and Friday, July 12 4pm-9pm. Residents can also fill out a survey online at www.greatererith.com/riversidegardens

Find out more about the planned improvements and tell the council what you think, visit www.greatererith.com or follow Greater Erith on Facebook and Twitter.