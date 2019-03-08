Search

Police appeal to find man with Bexley connections

PUBLISHED: 14:49 05 April 2019 | UPDATED: 14:49 05 April 2019

Archant

Police are asking for public help in tracing a man wanted for questioning about a series of incidents.

Met police detectives are appealing for assistance to track down 35-year-old Adam Baker in relation to allegations of harassment, assault, and criminal damage reported in March.

He has links to the Sidcup, Bexley and Lewisham areas, they said.

Baker is described as a white man, around 6ft 1in tall, of slim build with facial hair.

The public are advised not to approach Baker, which is standard procedure.

Anyone who knows him, or seen him cal call 999 quoting CAD 6448/10Mar, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

