Bexley project providing physical therapy to children gets Pudsey cash boost

Deborah Keam with some of the children about to benefit from Children in Need cash Archant

A Bexley unit that provides physical therapy for children with neurological disorders has won a major cash boost from Children in Need.

The project has been awarded a total of £30,000 payable as £10,000 a year over three years.

Children in Need said it was impressed with the project that works with disadvantaged children and young people in Bexley.

The money goes to the It's My Life Trust Fund which will use the grant to provide even more physical therapy based on the principles of conductive education, occupational, speech and language sessions to children with neurological disorders.

Staff give children and young people the opportunity to improve their movement, communication and increase their confidence while parents can join in and learn techniques to practice at home.

The Trust's vice chair Deborah Keam said: "Funding from BBC Children in Need means so much to us and the children, young people and parents we support. Funding will allow us to provide a range of sessions designed to improve children and young people's needs whether this be communication or simply improving their confidence and self-belief."

It is one of five Bexley projects to be awarded a total of just under £280,000.

Speaking of the new grants, Clare Cannock, Regional Head of South at BBC Children in Need said: "We are so pleased projects like these are able to benefit from our small grants programme and make a difference in the local community. The generosity of the British public allows us to make these grants possible and make a positive impact to the lives of children and young people."

And the Children in Need chief executive, Simon Antrobus added: "Thanks to our generous supporters, our Small Grants programme can and does make a significant and lasting impact on young lives. Each project will go on to make a positive and lasting difference to the lives of disadvantaged children and young people in the heart of local communities up and down the UK, so thank you for making these grants possible."

Children in Need said its vision is every child in the UK has a safe, happy and secure childhood.